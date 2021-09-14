Disturbance at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to OPD, SWAT and Crisis Management were sent out to Southwest Oaks apartments just off of Oakwood Drive in Odessa for a disturbance.

In a recent press release, OPD stated that this all started as a verbal disturbance between neighbors. Police were able to separate both neighbors involved but an hour later officers witnessed a threat of aggravated assault occurring where the suspect ran and locked himself in his apartment.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team members were called to the scene where they were able to de-escalate the situation after 3 hours of negotiating with the suspect.

The suspect charged, Nathan Gordon, was placed under arrest for 5 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 2nd Degree Felony, Evading Arrest and, Class A Misdemeanor.