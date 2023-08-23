ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly caught with drugs at a local park. Lelan William Gilmore, 41, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He’s also being held on a Fugitive From Justice warrant out of New Mexico.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around midnight on August 19, officers responded to Memorial Gardens Park after concerned citizens asked for a welfare check on a man who was walking around the park yelling profanities. Officers met with the man, identified as Gilmore, and learned he had an outstanding warrant out of New Mexico. Gilmore was taken into custody officers later found 26.7 grams of methamphetamine in his bag.

Gilmore remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.