ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after investigators said an argument landed her neighbor in the hospital. Desiree Escobedo, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 7:30 p.m. on July 31, officers were called to the 1100 block of Fitch Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found two people with injuries and two other neighbors, including Escobedo, who said the injured parties were at fault.

Escobedo reportedly told investigators that she was trying to park her car when her neighbor, Ericka, jumped in front of her vehicle. Investigators said that the entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell camera and what they saw in the video didn’t line up with Escobedo’s statement.

In that video, officers said they saw Ericka walking to the passenger side of her vehicle when Escobedo allegedly hit her without making any attempt to stop. Ericka and Escobedo then began physically fighting when another witness, a man named Daniel, stepped in to try and break up the fight. Investigators said another neighbor, identified as Angel Rodela, 49, then ran up behind Daniel and put him in a headlock.

Ericka was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and both Escobedo and Rodela were arrested. Rodela has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. A mugshot for Rodela was not immediately available. Escobedo has also been released from custody on a $25,000 bond.