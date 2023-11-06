ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A dispute over a parking spot Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of two men who allegedly threatened a shopper with a gun in a northeast Odessa shopping center. Frederick Davis, 25, and Jesus Galarza, 24, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Frederick Davis Jesus Galarza Jr.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 4:30 p.m. on November 3, officers were called to the 6100 block of Highway 191 near Marshalls to investigate a call about a subject with a gun; while enroute to the store, dispatch told officers that a man wearing a black mask and a hoodie was arguing with someone in the parking lot and had entered the store armed with a weapon. Officers with the University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department assisted and had that suspect, later identified as Davis, detained by the time OPD arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said a suspect, later identified as Galarza, began arguing with him about a parking spot when he arrived at the store. The man said he didn’t want to argue and decided to park somewhere else; when he pulled into a new parking space, he said he noticed Davis and Galarza approaching his vehicle with guns pointed in his direction.

The man said he tried to walk away from the situation, but both suspects followed and said he was “dead”. The victim said Galarza then spit on him and tried to engage him in a physical fight. A witness confirmed with the police that he’d seen the entire situation and advised that both suspects entered Marshalls with their guns after confronting the victim.

Inside the store, officers said they found a handgun buried in the bottom of a box filled with stuff animals. Investigators said the weapon they found matched the one Davis was caught on camera holding as he entered the store and Davis was arrested at the scene. Galarza, however, was no longer in the area.

According to another report, Galarza was caught nearby by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and was also found with a gun in his possession. Investigators also said they found 6.17 grams of cocaine and .535 ounces of marijuana in Galarza’s car following his arrest. Galarza is also facing drug related charges in this case.

Both suspects were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Jail records show that the bond for Davis has been set at a combined $41,500 while Galarza is facing a combined $52,000 bond.