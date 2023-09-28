ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to trying to kill his son after arguing about running the air conditioning unit. Arthur Nickerson, 72, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:00 a.m. on September 15, officers responded to a home on Beal Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with a 52-year-old man who said he was afraid for his life after his father, identified as Nickerson, threatened him with a knife. The man further explained that Nickerson was upset that he was “using the AC too much” and an argument ensued. During that argument, Nickerson allegedly told his son, “I got something for you” and returned with a knife and said he was going to “kill” him.

Investigators then spoke with Nickerson who told them they arrived at the “right time” because if they hadn’t, they’d be there investigating a homicide. Investigators said Nickerson was “extremely hostile” toward his son because he’s “disrespectful” and has “lived off him for several years”. Nickerson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.