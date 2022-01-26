MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Grab your tiaras and get ready to sit down for storytime with the Disney Princesses. Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is teaming up with Midland County Downtown Library for a one-of-a-kind event tomorrow at 11:30 am ahead of the Disney Princess Concert on February 9th.

The storytime event is free to the public and the first 50 children in attendance will receive a Disney Princess craft following the storytime.

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will be giving away 2 tickets to a family to see the Disney Princess Concert on February 9th at 7 pm with special performances from award-winning talent in some of your favorite Disney Broadway shows and films.

For more information click here.