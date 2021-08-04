Discover Odessa launches mobile Jackrabbit Jamboree Trail

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Discover Odessa, the official tourism organization for Odessa, is launching the Jackrabbit Jamboree Trail, a passport program that aims to promote the local jackrabbits scattered throughout the community.

The passport is a free program that all visitors and locals can sign up for. With 31 total jackrabbit locations included within the passport, it showcases local artisans and businesses in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

“We have always had interest in our jackrabbits. We have people travel to Odessa strictly to hunt each location with their children and even grandchildren! We hope this pass provides everyone with an easier way to access the jackrabbit locations. We are offering prizes for anyone who checks-in at a minimum of 16 of the 31 locations,” said Monica Tschauner, Director of Discover Odessa.

Visitors and locals will be able to visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign-up by providing their name, e-mail address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no app to take up space on a user’s phone.

Once someone is ready to redeem their pass, they simply check-in at the jackrabbit location they are near. Discover Odessa is encouraging all participants to take a selfie with the rabbit and post to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #DiscoverOdessa

“This pass is so simple to use. We’re excited to see the jackrabbits bring joy to our community once again,” said Mary Rains, Marketing and Communications Specialist of Discover Odessa.

The pass is live here.