ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This Sunday, the (5) LSU Tigers take on the (8) Florida State Seminoles in a college football game in Orlando, Fl. The game will be exclusively broadcast on KMID-TV (ABC – “Big 2”), but since KMID was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KMID-TV to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KMID has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KMID is also available on streaming services s as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KMID broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

KMID’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 and complain.