(Nexstar)-January is nearly over, and many dieters who resolved to lose weight this year are struggling to stay on track. Midland based Registered Dietician Carina Myatt has some pointers that may help.

Firstly, Myatt says to stay away from trendy diets like “keto” or the Adkins diet that require you to cut out whole food groups. She says carbohydrates are important as they provide the energy you need to go about your day.

“When you set yourself up for cold turkey or an all or nothing (approach)…you’re setting yourself up for failure,” Myatt said.

Instead, Myatt suggests eating from all food groups in moderation. And she says don’t pass on those special occasion desserts.

“Sometimes you have to eat that birthday cake at your child’s birthday party,” she said.

Above all, Myatt says hydration and rest are key to a successful diet.

“Drink water…get your rest. Prioritize sleep above all,” Myatt stressed.

Additionally, Myatt says to exercise, but don’t aim for exercising daily. She says rest days are important, and so is variety.

“You’re never going to get anywhere if you’re just doing a twenty minute walk every day,” she said. “Variety is important.”

And while exercise is a key component to every diet, Myatt says it’s also important to set other, easily attainable, goals. She suggests expanding your horizons and trying a new fruit or vegetable each week. If you often eat at restaurants, set a goal to cook at home more often. And when cooking at home, make sure you eat a well balanced meal containing lean protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. She says to try and avoid eating fried foods and recommends using an air fryer if you are craving the taste of your favorite fried foods.

Additionally, Myatt says to plan ahead. Especially since long work days or after school activities and lead to late night fast food runs.

“You’re setting yourself up for success if you plan. If you’re not planning out your weekly meals, you’re setting yourself up to go out and get fast food or something that isn’t nutritious,” Myatt said.

Once you set realistic goals, stick to your diet plan, and start making some changes, you will start to see results. When you start seeing those results, Myatt says it’s important to stick with it.

“Yo-yo dieting can lower your metabolism. So when you start seeing results, keep going,” she stressed.

Additionally, Myatt says it is important to have an accountability partner to help keep you motivated.

“Find someone who is going to support your goals,” Myatt said.