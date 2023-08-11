TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – There are a lot of weird laws throughout the United States, many of which are from a time when we didn’t have the technology we do today, or when people’s lifestyle was far different than we know today.

Sit on a sidewalk and you may be fined

According to a law in Galveston, a person is not allowed to sit or stand on a city sidewalk or right-of-way in a way that impedes free and uninterrupted pedestrian traffic. Violations are considered a class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Sniffing glue is illegal

Also in Galveston, a person is not allowed to intentionally smell or inhale the fumes from any model glue with the purpose of causing intoxication, euphoria, excitement, exhilaration, stupefaction, or dulling of the senses or nervous system. This includes any glue or cement used in the building of model airplanes, boats, and automobiles, containing toluene, acetone, or other solvent or chemical which releases toxic vapors. This law does not apply to the inhalation of any anesthesia for medical or dental purposes by a licensed doctor, physician, dentist, anesthesiologist, or other licensed doctor.

Wire cutters cannot be carried in your pocket

Allegedly from when ranchers disputed over open ranges vs. fencing off their land, there is a law in Austin that prevents a person from carrying wire cutters in their pocket. Originally, the law was intended to prevent ranchers from cutting each other’s fences.

Texas attempts to control the weather

The Weather Modification and Control Grant Program was created in September of 2003, with the purpose of developing and administering a program awarding matching grants to political subdivisions of the state of Texas for weather modification and control. Which, according to the bill, means changing or controlling the natural development of atmospheric cloud forms or precipitation that occurs in the troposphere.

Buying or selling human organs is illegal

Effective since August 26, 1985, it is a class A misdemeanor for a person to knowingly or intentionally offer to buy, offer to sell, acquire, sell, or otherwise transfer any human organ for valuable consideration. This includes the human kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, eye, bone, skin, fetal tissue, or any other human organ or tissue. However, this does not include hair, blood components, blood derivatives, or blood reagents. Exceptions to this include fees paid to medical personnel, reimbursement of legal or medical expenses, or reimbursement of travel or housing expenses, or lost wages.

Don’t eat your neighbor’s garbage

In some small towns, it is illegal to dig through your neighbor’s trash. Violators could be charged with property theft and/or trespassing.

Marriage via proclamation

Since Texas is considered a common law marriage state, a couple is considered legally married once three public announcements of their marriage are made, regardless of if the other spouse in at the ceremony or not. The only requirements are they both have to be willing participants, over the age of 18, and unrelated to each other.

You need a permit to walk barefoot

It is required in some cities to purchase a $5 permit before walking around barefoot, in order to avoid the city’s code governing “sanitation and appearance.”

No shooting buffalo from a balcony

Texas law prevents hotel guests from shooting buffalo from the window of the room.

Spittoons are required

A law in El Paso requires churches, assembly halls, hotels, banks, stores, train depots, and saloons to have spittoons present. These locations are required to have spittoons “of a kind and number to efficiently contain expectorations into them.”