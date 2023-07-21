TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety shared a tire safety tip Friday in an effort to keep Texans safe on the road.

In a social media post, DPS said excessive heat can cause tire pressure to temporarily increase. For every 10 degrees of increased temperature, tires can increase by one to two pounds of pressure, which can lead to a blowout.

The Department said drivers should monitor their tires and make sure pressures are kept within the recommended range. That range can typically be found on the vehicle’s door jam.