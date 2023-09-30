(KMID/KPEJ) – Whether you love it, hate it, or you’re somewhere in between, candy corn has become synonymous with the Halloween season since its invention in the 1880s. Here are some facts about candy corn that you may not have known.

Candy corn was originally named “Chicken Feed”

When first producing the candy, Goelitz Confectionary Company made it to look like chicken feed. The boxes even included a rooster logo and the tagline of “Something worth crowing for.”

More than 35 million pounds of candy corn are produced every year

According to the National Confectioners Association, more than 17,000 tons, or 9 billion pieces, of candy corn are produced yearly.

Candy corn can last up to nine months

A package of candy corn can last up to about nine months if left unopened. Once opened, however, the candy should last about three to six months if covered and kept away from heat and light.

Candy corn is on the “healthier” side of the Halloween candy spectrum

With about 28 grams of sugar, 140 calories per handful, and being fat-free, candy is considered one of the “healthier” candies available today.

National Candy Corn Day is the day before Halloween