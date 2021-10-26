Did you feel that? Two earthquakes reported near Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Odessa Tuesday afternoon.

According to a USGS report, the quake happened about 6.6 miles SSE of Gardendale, and 7.0 miles NNE of Odessa.

Shortly after the first earthquake, the USGS reported an additional 3.6 quake about 10 miles NNE of Odessa.

Last month, the Texas Railroad Commission issued new guidelines for companies operating Saltwater Disposal wells in the area after saying saltwater injection might be the cause of increased seismic activity. Since February 2020, more than half a dozen earthquakes of a 3.5 magnitude or greater have been registered in the area. According to the TRC, well operators will be required to reduce their permitted daily injection rate to 10,000 barrels per day per well and measure and report daily injection volumes and pressures. Additionally, the TRC said it will not issue any new permits for wells in the Gardendale service area until further notice.