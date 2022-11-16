REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.

Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent quakes reported in West Texas.

Viewers on New Mexico also felt the shaking, in Hobbs and as far away as Carlsbad, according to some reports.

Some viewers reported swaying buildings and furniture and others even mentioned that the shaking gave them “motion sickness”.

The quake was followed by at least three aftershocks registering at 2.8, 2.6, and 3.8.

The largest known earthquake in Texas occurred on Aug. 16, 1931, near the town of Valentine in Jeff Davis County. That quake had a magnitude of 6.0. In 1995, Marathon was rattled by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake and, most recently, the tiny town of Orla experienced a quake with a 5.0 magnitude, according to the Texas Almanac.