MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The United States Geological Survey reported that earlier this morning an earthquake with a 2.9 magnitude occurred 11 miles northeast of Odessa and just under 23 miles west of Midland.

This earthquake is one of several felt locally in the past few weeks. Last month, we spoke to a Geologist at UTPB, Dr. Miles Henderson and he said that the cause of the earthquakes is coming from a change in pressure between fault lines.

According to Dr. Henderson, over a long period of time, Oil and Gas Production in the Permian Basin has taken a toll on the fault lines within the earth’s crust which causes earthquakes to happen frequently.