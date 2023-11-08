REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One of the largest earthquakes to ever hit Texas rattled west Texans early Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.3 magnitude quake was reported 23 miles southwest of Mentone.

There have been several aftershocks in the wake of the earthquake, the strongest so far registered a 3.4, with five others ranging from 2.5 to 3.2. Additionally, the USGS earthquake map showed there was a 3.5 magnitude quake several miles west about 26 seconds before the stronger earthquake that was felt by people in Odessa and beyond.

One Odessa woman, working an overnight shift at Medical Center Hospital, said patient beds and medical equipment shook amid the earthquake.

“It was so strong. I felt like I was a bowl full of Jello,” she said. “I wobbled for a minute; it was crazy.”

Others in Odessa said the quake roused them from sleep and even caused items on desktops to fall over.

The 5.3 quake was the fourth-strongest measured in Texas since records began in 1900. Only a 5.8 earthquake in Valentine in 1931, a 5.7 quake near Marathon in April of 1995, and a 5.4 quake in Coalson Draw in November of 2021 have been larger. Data showed it’s only the fourth earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 of greater to hit the state since 2020.

So far, no damage has been reported.