Did Monday’s Facebook outage leave you feeling blue? If you enjoyed the break, this challenge may be for you

(Nexstar)- The allure of social media is hard to escape. Some psychologists even say social media can be addicting. To explore just how challenging it is to break away, the team at All Home Connections is looking for one resilient person to voluntarily stop using social media.

The group will pay $2,500 for one person to quit using all social media for 25 days. And that’s it, sort of.

Here’s a list of everything you’d need to do:

Spend five days tracking your mood while using social media as normal. Learn the latest TikTok dance and double tap to your heart’s content.

For 25 days, delete social media apps from your phone and tablet, and no peeking over your friend’s shoulder.

While on your social media fast, set goals and work on them regularly. Continue tracking your mood and activities on the provided app and task sheet.

At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video.

Sound easy? Read more about the challenge here.