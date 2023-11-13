MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Diamondback Energy is giving back to the community by donating thousands of dollars across West Texas.

ABC Big 2 News sat down with the local company to see how they prepare to go into the community, especially working with local kids.

“It has grown substantially, we’ve seen a huge interest from our volunteers here at Diamondback to be a part of this effort,” said Erin Bailey. “We worked really hard systemically to train our volunteers so they understand the significance of relationships but also feel very comfortable working in the stations.”

Diamondback Energy recently donated $500,000 to Mission Agape, an organization that looks to help families struggling with hunger. You can learn more about the donation, Mission Agape, and their new facility here.