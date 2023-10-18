MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Diamondback Energy recently made a $2 million donation to the Center’s Ace Athletic Center.

“You know, our basic philanthropic objective remains to be able to help those most disadvantaged in our society,” said Travis Stice, CEO of Diamondback Energy. “Mr. Henry and his family have built this environment here with tennis, and will ultimately be the performance center, that also focuses not only on top tier athletic development, but also those individuals that have disabilities and developmental delays, so we’re very like minded with the Henry Foundation on the things we think are important.”

The athletic center will consist of five indoor basketball courts, a 75 yard indoor turf field, as well as a 15,000 square foot high performance training facility.