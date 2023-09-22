ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – What started out as coffee being served on-the-go and via pop-ups, has now transitioned to its own storefront. Luckily for us, it’s a brand new coffee shop in the Basin!

Owners Nicole Dominguez and Clarissa Fuentez were always best friends and soon they would turn into business partners. Technically, the girl duo had always “worked together” being workout buddies and “faith-friends.” However, one day they would discover their mutual love for coffee and helping others all while serving God.

Owners Nicole Dominguez, Clarissa Fuentez

In 2021, the girl best friends’ decided to go to coffee school and would receive their coffee certificate to pursue their espresso dreams.

Devoted Grind’s mission stands on their faith and can be seen within the shop. “We want people to know and understand we’re working to serve God and for customers to experience that through our service,” said owner, Nicole.

The coffee house has a unique addition to their logo, with the “T” resembling that of a cross. Another special feature is their incorporation of bible scripture on each coffee cup. “We pray over our cups because we believe the scripture is intended for that person, on that day,” said Nicole.

Nicole and Clarissa want all visitors to know that Devoted Grind spreads the message of their faith but also puts action behind it. At the side counter, there is a prayer request box with notecards and pens. You can fill out that request and the team makes sure to honor their promise of praying for your needs.

Devoted Grind has several menu items to compliment your mood at any time of day. Back when the owners were serving coffee on-the-go, they had to pause on their espresso items. Now the coffee house has a variety to choose from!

The coffee served here at Devoted Grind feature various flavors in addition to lattes, macchiatos and drip. There are decorated flavors such as Apple Pie Oat Milk, S’mores and French Toast.

If you aren’t feeling coffee, no worries! There are refreshing lemonade options and tea! Also, if you are needing a food item to pair with your beverage, the coffee shop has many options to choose from. From breakfast and bagels with cream cheese to warm coffee cake or a “caught up in a jam” turkey sandwich for lunch.

You will find decorative wall art and decor to snap a photo! Be sure to tag @devotedgrindcoffeehouse and follow them on facebook.

Located on East 87th street, Devoted Grind is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m to 4 p.m.

The coffee shop just celebrated their grand opening day on Thursday, September 21st. Be sure to stop by and meet the team!

For more information on Devoted Grind Coffee House or to view their menu items, just click here.