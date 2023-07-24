ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Maybe in Midland-Odessa, a Facebook page dedicated to updating the community about business development in the Basin, said it has its eye on an up-and-coming area in Odessa.

Shiloh Square is currently under construction; located on the northwest corner of Highway 191 and Faudree Road, plans show the center will be anchored by a grocery store, much to the delight of people living and working in the area.

“We need a grocery store here,” said one Odessan. “Especially for quick shopping trips, it will be nice to have options closer to home.”

The area is zoned for retail uses such as restaurants, retail shopping, banking, and more. No major tenants have been named yet, but you can view plans for the area, courtesy of Maybe in Midland-Odessa, below.