MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ron DeSantis, current Governor of Florida, and Nikki Haley will both be visiting Midland as part of their respective 2024 presidential campaign.

According to a schedule obtained by the Texas Tribune, Desantis is set to visit Texas from June 7th through the 9th, visiting 6 cities along the way to fundraise his election campaign. He will begin his Texas visit in Midland on June 7th, followed by Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston on June 8th, and finally Austin on June 9th.

This marks DeSantis’ first visit to the Lone Star State since officially launching his White House bid last week.

Nikki Haley, another 2024 GOP contender will also be in Texas next week, from June 6th through the 8th, visiting Midland, Houston, and Dallas.

Tickets for the fundraisers start at $3,300 per person and go up to $13,200 per couple, with donations going toward both the primary and general elections.