MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’ Rourke was in Midland today. The democratic candidate hosted a meet and greet at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and dozens showed up.

Beto talked about the action he will take if he is elected Governor. O’Rourke stated he wants to prioritize expanding Medicaid, adding more federal funds into the community, and providing more funding for the public school system.

O’Rourke also stated he wants to focus on bringing both parties together as a Texas movement.

O’Rourke is one out of five of candidates running in the Democratic primaries. The others on the Democratic ticket are Larry Baggett, Inocencio Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, And Rich Wakeland.

The Republican party candidates are Greg Abbott, Paul Belew, Daniel Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Donald Huffines, Chad Prather, And Allen B. West