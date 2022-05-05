MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In this week’s Powering the Permian, we take a closer look at the supply and demand for pumping units in the Basin.

A recent report from the oilfield services firm “Baker Hughes” showed that the us oil rig count has risen exponentially over the past several weeks because of increased drilling activity.

Legacy Artificial Lift Solutions in Midland sells manufactured pumping units and handles all of the business associated with them. CEO of the company, Stephen Floyd, knows first hand what it’s like to work with large oil companies in the Basin to be able to provide the inventory needed for pumping purposes and the difficulty they can face… especially in today’s fluctuating market.

“When we see things spike… the cost for producers is obviously going to go up as well and it’s kind of a race to get it up. Then when we see the price go down… immediately prices start falling again so that inconsistency causes some problems from a supply side as well as financial implications.”

When the oil and gas industry is booming and demand for pumping units is high… Stephen says it can be difficult to keep up.

“We see an increase in the demand for new product, which in the business that we’re in… our product is sourced outside the U.S. because there’s no longer domestic manufacturers for the products that we sell and the supply chain having to catch up to that sometimes provides some hurdles and obstacles that are difficult to get over.”

Stephen also discussed how these obstacles have forced producers to calculate in advance the amount of product they’re going to need instead of waiting until last minute to make the decision. As for what direction Stephen sees the pumping unit business going, he says he expects the demand for the service side of the industry and the product support to keep existing wells up and running to remain fairly constant over the next several years.