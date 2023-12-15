MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Delta Airlines announced it will soon begin serving the Midland-Odessa area with flights to and from Austin.

In a news release, the company said for the first time, Delta is positioning Austin as a key access point to facilitate connections to its larger global network. Customers traveling through Austin to or from Midland-Odessa will soon have access to nearly 50 peak-day nonstop flights to 15 U.S. airports including every Delta hub, as well as Las Vegas and Orlando.

“This expansion not only creates an access point to diverse opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exploration spanning Texas and beyond but also solidifies Delta’s commitment to being a key player in Austin’s evolving landscape,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “Austin is growing rapidly, and this 20% increase in capacity mirrors that growth as we look to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience in the region.”

The added flights to Austin will begin on April 22, 2024, and will fly on dual-class regional jets equipped with First Class and Delta Comfort+ to several destinations outside of the Basin as well:

Midland-Odessa (MAF): Three daily flights to explore the heart of West Texas, situated close to the picturesque landscapes of Big Bend National Park.

Nashville (BNA): Three daily flights, uniting Austin with the lively music scene of Music City, creating a new link between two entertainment capitals.

McAllen (MFE): Three daily flights offering exclusive access to this city at the southernmost tip of Texas, with convenient proximity to the popular leisure destination of South Padre Island.

Cincinnati (CVG): An additional daily flight for a total of two daily flights to the Queen City.

Raleigh-Durham (RDU): An extra daily flight for a total of three, providing enhanced access to the Research Triangle in North Carolina.

For information on the schedule and to book flights, please visit delta.com.