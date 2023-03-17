BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Delek refinery, located at 200 Refinery Rd, will be conducting its annual salt well drill in partnership with local emergency responders and other state agencies.

This emergency preparedness drill is for training purposes only. It will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd between 8:30am and 2:30pm. Alarms will be audible during this time.

Emergency services vehicles will be in the area, including air evacuation helicopters.

Please avoid this area, if possible, due to increased traffic.

Please remember this is only a drill, and there is no true public emergency.