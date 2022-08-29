ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions.

OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day as some intersections are still without power. Until crews can repair the intersections, OPD says that the intersections should be treated as a 4-way stop by drivers.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.