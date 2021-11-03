Decoration theft in the Basin, how local police recommend you protect your holiday decor

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – It’s that time of year again. People are getting ready to put out their holiday decorations. One family who recently had their decorations stolen says that they’re disappointed that someone would run off with a piece of their unique display.

With the holidays coming up, local police say that it’s important to take extra precautions with your holiday displays.

“The best thing to do is light the area. If it’s well lit then thieves will tend to stay away”, says Officer Blandford at Midland Police Department.

We spoke to the Clark family about the recent theft and they say that theft rarely happens in her neighborhood.

“We are entertaining the children of the neighborhood and we’re doing something for the kid’s would feel in that small amount of time that we have it set up that they need to take advantage of us,” says Clark.

Community Relations & Crime Prevention for Midland PD, Officer Chane Blandford advises people to invest in security cameras or motion sensors to make sure their things are safe. Blandford says that as we get closer to the holidays, there’s an increase in thefts across the Basin.

Despite thieves stealing their Halloween decorations, the Clark family is not letting this stop them from setting up and going big for the holidays. The Clark’s say this treacherous act will not kill their holiday spirit.