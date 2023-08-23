ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- We’re learning more about a shooting that happened in west Odessa last December now that the suspect, who was arrested in March, is going to stand trial as an adult. Khaleel Ashton Burford, 17, has been charged with Murder. Burford was 16 at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened on December 19, 2022, in the 13000 block of Firewater Trail. Investigators said 20-year-old Jeremiah Padilla was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Now, an affidavit has revealed more information about the investigation.

Investigators said Burford went to a home on Firewater to meet with Padilla to trade weapons and the two ended up firing their respective weapons; about 10 shots were fired during the exchange. The incident was reportedly captured on security video which showed Burford arrive in a Chevrolet Silverado as well as the exchange of gunfire.

The report stated that Burford’s mother refused to allow him to give his side of the story but witnesses reportedly confirmed that Burford was the only person inside the truck who fired a shot. Shell casings were later recovered from inside the vehicle and Burford was arrested last March after Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

After Burford was taken into custody, Sheriff Mike Griffis held a news conference in which he said he was concerned about how young kids were getting their hands on weapons, either by theft or by taking them from their own homes. This is not the first instance of teens being killed after meeting other teens to illegally exchange firearms and law enforcement officials are asking gun owners to be mindful and not leave weapons unattended in vehicles.