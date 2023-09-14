HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday, September 13, in reference to a deceased body.

According to a release from HPD, a 16-year-old juvenile, accompanied by her mother, was being treated at the hospital. Hospital staff later discovered a deceased baby in the restroom area of the juvenile’s hospital room. The baby was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact HPD dispatch at (575) 397-9265,

or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. Tips made to Lea County Crime Stoppers made be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available