ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday night, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 10:30 about an accident near the intersection of West 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle.

When deputies arrived they said they found 19-year-old Mauricio Islas, of Odessa, with a gun shot wound to his torso. He was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where ECSO said he died from his injuries.

Mauricio’s friends said they are in complete shock and still can’t even begin to comprehend the loss of someone so close to them.

One of his close friends, Yaely Ramos currently lives in Mexico and is heartbroken by the fact she can never see him again.

“He was a very friendly person. More than friendly, he was a very honest person, very honest, very humble before all his qualities,” said Ramos.

She said she’s at a loss for words and can’t even describe the pain she feels.

“The truth is, it’s a very difficult moment that we are all living. It’s still hard to believe that he is gone, because it is not something easy or similar, to lose a friend, it is something very difficult, you know, to accept,” added Ramos.

She said Islas was the best friend anyone could have asked for and he was always there for everyone and said he always had a smile on his face.

“Being a part of a team, never leaving a friend alone, he was a very cheerful person, more than happy, paying attention to my problems. He did not show the sadness he felt before all the problems he carried,” mentioned Ramos.

Ramos said Islas had such a bright future ahead and that his family was everything to him, and now it’s all been stripped away.

“He was a very hard working person. He was a man who had dreams, goals, and many goals to accomplish. His main prayer was his family, his mother most of all, his mother was his great ‘treasure’. Above all, she was always first. The last week we spoke and i went out with him, he was telling me that he was going to buy a house for his mother. He always told me that his mother loved him very much,” said Ramos.

Ramos said Islas will be missed by everyone and that his memory will live on forever.

“There is not going to be a day when we think back to you and there is no doubt that you will won’t leave a hole in sports, in family parties, in everything that characterized you as a person. We will never forget you, we will always remember you,” said Ramos.

ECSO said the suspect responsible for shooting Islas was arrested and released the same day on a $250,000 bond.