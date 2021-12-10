ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- There’s a new letter box outside Downtown Odessa Inc, one with a direct link to the North Pole.

Does your little one have a special gift request for the jolly man in red? If so, Downtown Odessa Inc, located at 119 W 4th Street, is inviting you to drop your child’s letter in the box no later than 8:00 a.m. on December 21. The box can be found on the NW corner of 4th and Grant.

Letters received by the deadline will be delivered to Santa and he will send a letter back to your kiddo. There is no postage required for letters delivered to the box but be sure you write your return address, so your return letter doesn’t get lost.