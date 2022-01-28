KERMIT, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS reported that the crash took place on January 27th at around 7:26 am on SH 302, just 3 miles east of Kermit.

Two individuals were involved in the crash. 30 year old Julian Espino-Mendoza of Durango, Mexico and 22 year old Alejandro Isaac Sanchez of El Paso.

Texas DPS states that Sanchez was exiting Black Mountain Sand Plant when he turned in front of Mendoza which resulted in the crash.

30 year old Julian Espino-Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.