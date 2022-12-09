MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 191 on Thursday, December 8th, at around 6:30 am.

Investigators say 35-year-old Carlos Reyes was heading eastbound on Highway 191 in the inside lane, when the vehicle entered into a side skid and crossed the outside lane into the center median and rolled over.

Officers say that Reyes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also believe that impairment and the driver’s speed were contributing factors to the deadly crash.

Authorities have notified the next of kin.