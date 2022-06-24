MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that took place on June 22nd at around 3:40 pm on Business I-20, Mile Marker 144.

According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 61-year-old Kenneth Shawn Bohlscheid was driving at an unsafe speed around the curved roadway when his car went off the road.

Troopers say that Bohlschield tried to overcorrect and his car began to skid, then rolled over and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Bohlscheid was pronounced dead at the scene.