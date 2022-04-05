ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning.

Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash.

A close friend of Morgan’s, Eva Beckwith, spoke about the tragedy and said she is devastated by this news and wants her friend’s memory to stay alive.

“He would take off and just ride, that was his calming,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith has been friends with Morgan for quite some time now and works at a local restaurant where Morgan was a regular. She said she still cannot even begin to comprehend what has happened to someone so close to her and now realizes life can’t be taken for granted.

“I was shocked, because he had literally just come into our restaurant, the night before. It gives you a whole perspective, not to take the small things for granted, because you never know when, I mean it could be you, it could be someone else, you never know when you’re going to be able to say goodbye, because you know each day is not promise,” said Beckwith.

She said Morgan was one of the kindest people anyone could ever have the pleasure of meeting.

“He never met a stranger, he was always happy and go lucky, he loved to have fun, he loved his family, he loved his friends, he’d give anyone the shirt off his back, he was just a good guy. He never had anything bad to say about anybody, you know,” added Beckwith.

She said Morgan will be missed throughout the entire community, and that she, along with many others, has the Morgan family and all those affected by this tragedy in her thoughts and prayers.

“He’s gonna be greatly missed, by everybody. I send my condolences out to the family, I know a few of them, and I’ve already kind of touched base with them. You know, if they ever need anything, I’m always here for them, whether they know it or not,” emphasized Beckwith.

OPD said because there was such heavy traffic on I-20, there were multiple unknown vehicles involved in this accident, police are asking for anyone who may have been a witness to the accident to contact them with any information about the crash that could help.