MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that happened around 3:40 pm yesterday afternoon on Hwy 80, 2.6 miles west of Midland.

According to troopers, an International truck tractor was stopped on Hwy 80 blocking both westbound lanes, trying to turn into the eastbound lanes of Hwy 80. The driver of a Ford Bronco was driving westbound on Hwy 80 in the left lane and tried to avoid colliding with the truck tractor but ended up hitting it from behind.

The crash report released by Texas DPS revealed that the driver of the Ford Bronco was 25-year-old Stephanie Ann Stokes of Andrews, TX. Troopers stated that Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor, 43-year-old, Jesus Aaron Flores was treated and released at the scene by EMS.