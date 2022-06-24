GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that happened June 23rd around 1:34 pm on SH 158 at Mile Marker 306, 16 miles southeast of Midland.

The crash report released from Texas DPS says that 66-year-old Terry Jack Smith of Big Spring was headed west on SH 158 when his front left tire blew out, causing his vehicle to veer across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. Smith continued driving south off the roadway before rolling over into a field.

Troopers report that Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.