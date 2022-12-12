ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly car crash on US 385, just south of Odessa.

Investigators say the crash happened the morning of Friday, December 9th, after one car was crossing the northbound lanes of US 385 and was struck by a second vehicle heading northbound on the highway.

The driver of the car that was hit, 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

DPS says that neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.