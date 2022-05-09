MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A deadly accident in Midland over the weekend left one person dead and others injured. Texas DPS reported that on Sunday, May 8th at around 12:10 am two vehicles crashed on Business I-20.

In a recent news release from Texas DPS, a 2007 Silverado pickup truck was traveling east in the turning on Business I-20 when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and it crashed into a 2018 Dodge Ram while making a turn.

The driver of the 2007 Silverado pickup truck, 70-year-old Miguel Ortiz, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital under stable condition. According to Texas DPS, 50-year-old Silvia Veronica Cortez Chavez was Ortiz’s passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

53-year-old Mitchell Wade, the driver of the 2018 Dodge Ram was not injured in the crash.