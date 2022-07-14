MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that took place around 10:40 pm, July 13th near the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave.

Midland Police Department says that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was headed west on W. New Jersey Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection stop sign, slamming into a red 2015 GMC Sierra pickup that was headed north on S. Big Spring St. Officers say that the Chevrolet Spark then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet Spark, 67-year-old Wanda Kendrick was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.