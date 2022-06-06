MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a crash happened in Midland, Friday afternoon. According to Texas DPS, the crash took place June 3rd around 4:48 pm on state highway 158 at Tom Craddick, just 6 miles west of Midland.

Deputies say that a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was headed southwest on the service road of Tom Craddick when it failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection of SH 158 and was hit by a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, 23-year-old, Diego Jay Cota of Artesia, NM was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 23-year-old Alexcia Tarwater-Enns of Seminole, TX, and her passengers were taken to Midland Memorial and treated.