GARDEN CITY, Texas (Nexstar)- According to a recent report from Texas DPS, one person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that happened on March 21st on SH 137, just 12 miles west of Garden City.

Texas DPS reported that the crash happened around 6:30 am. Troopers arrived to the scene to find that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado had crashed into a 2016 Honda Accord.



The report from Texas DPS states that 22 year old Jordi Rafael Cruz from Luling, Texas was traveling south on SH 137 when he veered across the road and into a ditch and once he got back on the highway his vehicle crashed into 31 year old Aaron William-Thomas Weber of Midland, Texas.

According to the report Weber was pronounced dead at the scene and Cruz was sent to Midland Memorial Hospital under stable condition.