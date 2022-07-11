Ector County, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This article is being updated as we continue to learn more.

UPDATE 11:25 P.M.:

The accident involved two vehicles, one HF&D Construction truck and what appears to be a small SUV or a sedan. The smaller vehicle was flipped on its hood. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Westbound lanes of Kermit Highway are shut down at the intersection. TxDOT arrived on the scene just after 11 p.m. with signage to help direct traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a triple fatal crash near westbound Kermit Highway and 158 in Odessa Monday night.

Please avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time.

We have a reporter headed to the scene.