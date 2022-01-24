MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Sunday, January 23rd at around 12:50 am Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Andrews Highway and N. Midland Drive to respond to an accident.

According to police, 21-year-old driver Dawson Garret Gowin was killed on impact in a 2 vehicle crash. Police say that the driver of a Lincoln SUV was stopped at the red light of Andrews Highway and N. Midland Drive when Gowin’s Crown Victoria rear-ended the SUV at a high rate of speed, killing Gowin in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.