ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign intersection. Troopers reported that the accident happened on June 5th around 1:18 pm on SH 115 at FM 181, just 13 miles west of Andrews.

According to the crash report from Texas DPS, 40-year-old Terrence Vereecke of Fort Worth, Texas was driving northbound on FM 181 when he failed to yield the right away at a stop sign intersection. Vereecke’s car was hit by a truck as he entered the intersection.

Texas DPS crash report states that Vereecke was sent to Covenant Medical Center by helicopter, where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff on June 8th, 2022. The other driver was not hurt.