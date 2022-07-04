ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after police say a driver ran into another vehicle over the weekend. Odessa Police Department says that the crash happened around 7:25 am on July 3rd at the 6100 Block of N. Grandview.

Further investigation revealed that 23-year-old Alyssa McDowell was headed northbound in a 2016 Honda Accord with a passenger on N. Grandview when she failed to maintain lanes and slammed into a 2007 GMC Sierra.

McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in McDowell’s car and the driver of the GMC Sierra were taken to Medical Center Hospital.