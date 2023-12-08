(KMID/KPEJ)- If you are planning to ship gifts to loved ones this holiday season, here are domestic shipping deadlines for the three major couriers, the U.S. Postal Service, United Parcel Service, and FedEx, to ensure your gifts arrive by December 23. We’ve broken this down by each courier’s cheapest and most expensive options.

USPS

Cheapest Option: USPS Ground Advantage- Must send by Saturday, December 16

Most Expensive Option: Priority Mail Express- Must send by Wednesday, December 20

UPS

Cheapest Option: UPS Ground- Must send by Friday, December 15 (for most locations)

Most Expensive Option: UPS Next Day Air- Must send by Friday, December 22

FedEx

Cheapest Option: FedEx Ground Economy- Must send by Wednesday, December 13

Most Expensive Option: FedEx Same Day- Must sent by Friday, December 22

The earlier you send, the more affordable it is and these shippers all say, the earlier you get your gifts in their hands, the better.