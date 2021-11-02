Dead body found in Midland County, investigation ongoing

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burned body was found Tuesday evening.

According to a release from MCSO, around 5:45 p.m. on November 2, Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213. Upon arrival, investigators say they did not find a structure fire, but did find a “freshly burned deceased body”. Investigators say the body has not been identified but is believed to be female.

The body has been sent for autopsy; the investigation is ongoing.