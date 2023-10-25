MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Saturday, October 28th, residents will be able to bring unused or expired medications, so they can be disposed of safely and properly, completely free of charge.

From 10am until 2pm, residents in Midland will be able to take their medications to the Village South Community Center, located at 5323 Sinclair, while residents in Odessa can visit Disciples Village, located at 2430 E. 11th Street. Needles and liquids will not be accepted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts these days on the last Saturday of April and October every year.

For more information about the national event, please visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website.